Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,722 to GBX 4,277. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Derwent London traded as high as GBX 4,186 ($55.06) and last traded at GBX 4,186 ($55.06), with a volume of 336586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,076 ($53.62).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price target (up from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Get Derwent London alerts:

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,873.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,413.06. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.