Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-7.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

