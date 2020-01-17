Darren Jay Jensen Sells 4,500 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

