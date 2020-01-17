Darren Jay Jensen Sells 4,500 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.