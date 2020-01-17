Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 87,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $163.08. 117,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,012. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.45 and a 1 year high of $162.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

