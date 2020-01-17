Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $815.36

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $815.36 and traded as high as $841.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $834.00, with a volume of 164,362 shares changing hands.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 798.50 ($10.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 831.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9998653 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

