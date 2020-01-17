DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAIL. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $1,871,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

