D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.15

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 252688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

