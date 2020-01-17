CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Zebpay, IDEX and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00664888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009154 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009037 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, DragonEX, Tokenomy, BCEX, Koinex, LBank, Binance, IDCM, CoinBene, OKEx, Zebpay, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

