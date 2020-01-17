CWH Capital Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. First Interstate Bancsystem accounts for about 1.2% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $7,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,411.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

