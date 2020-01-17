CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 1,144,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

