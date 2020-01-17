CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Trading Up 1%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), approximately 78,506 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.64.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

