Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.90, 558,619 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 486,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.