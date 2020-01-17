CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $6.40 million and $207.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $10.99 or 0.00125916 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000895 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

