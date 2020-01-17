CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 25.4% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $39,336.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.03358082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00198606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

