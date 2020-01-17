Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $63,340.00 and $91.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,931.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01909915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.47 or 0.03890065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00668879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00749813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00112027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009932 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00605713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.