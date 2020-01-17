Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 2.2%

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (LON:CCS) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.85), approximately 470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.99).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

