Critical Review: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) vs. Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.00 million 9.33 $18.56 million N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 1,272.23 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -6.81

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of -1.69, meaning that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 30.70% 15.02% 13.48% Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,530.43% -55.57% -44.28%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

