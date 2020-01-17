Critical Review: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) versus ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLSD)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,524.02 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.86 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.18 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -327.27% -232.79% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.49%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

