Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €15.30 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.30 ($17.79) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

ENGI traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.21 ($17.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.22.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

