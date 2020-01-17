Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Cream has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,332.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01411477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00235612 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

