Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. 20,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 4.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

