CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 61.22 ($0.81) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.95. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 million and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
