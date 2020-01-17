Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

