Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in IBM by 931.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IBM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth $2,303,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 14.2% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura dropped their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.98 on Friday. IBM has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

