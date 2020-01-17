Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,915 Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $101,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 310.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

OSB stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norbord Inc has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

