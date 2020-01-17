Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.24 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

