Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

