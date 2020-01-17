Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $35.77 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.