Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $213.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,487. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

