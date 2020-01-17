Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $195.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $171.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

COUP opened at $168.98 on Friday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,804 shares of company stock worth $31,152,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

