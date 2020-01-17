Cougar Global Investments Ltd Sells 4,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 43,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,623. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

