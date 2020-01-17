Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Coty posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,720. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

