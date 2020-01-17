Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.45.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 736,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average of $289.61. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

