Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.03. 1,758,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
