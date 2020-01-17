Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.03. 1,758,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

