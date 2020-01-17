Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Truehand Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Truehand Inc trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $304.68. 2,478,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.