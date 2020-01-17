CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $750.00 at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $680.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.53. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $365.18 and a 12-month high of $655.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

