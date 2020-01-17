Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Shares Up 0.5%

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.15, 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

