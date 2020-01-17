Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.