Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.