Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

