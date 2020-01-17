Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

