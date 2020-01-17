CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 252,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,374. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

