CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

CTK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 24,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,836. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

