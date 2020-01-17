Contrasting CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 4 3 0 2.43

T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 393.73%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Risk & Volatility

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $10.50 million 5.07 -$51.15 million ($1.26) -0.90

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -76.13% -49.94% T2 Biosystems -851.71% -1,263.80% -120.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats T2 Biosystems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

