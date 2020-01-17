ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,328 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE COP opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

