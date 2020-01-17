Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Connect Coin has a market cap of $43,823.00 and $6,508.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.03577807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00202631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

