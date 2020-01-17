COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.64

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 14686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

