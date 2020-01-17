Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $870.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.