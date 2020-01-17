Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 6,193,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Compugen by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

