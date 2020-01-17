Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.