Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

